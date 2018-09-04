Sweetwater County Arrests: September 3-4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MURRAY, STEPHANIE KAY Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CLARK, AMY JO Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD|

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2878, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROMERO, KEVIN RUSSELL Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE Booking Date: 2018-09-03

Scheduled Release: 2018-09-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2877, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

