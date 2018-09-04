Sweetwater County Arrests: September 3-4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MURRAY, STEPHANIE KAY
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, AMY JO
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD|
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2878, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROMERO, KEVIN RUSSELL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2877, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
