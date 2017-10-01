Sweetwater County Arrests: September 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Darik Lujan, 26 of Las Vegas, NV, was arrested for alleged Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers. Arresting Ageny: WHP.

Devan Heslep, 19 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Assault – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: GRPD.

Joe Chacon, 43 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.