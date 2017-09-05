Sweetwater County Arrests: September 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Holly Delight, 37 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

James Mullen, 52 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage, and Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Garrett Scherck, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication and Shoplifting – < $1000. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Timothy Webster, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: RSPD.