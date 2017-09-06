Sweetwater County Arrests: September 5, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Johnny Siegel, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Billy Dodd, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Louis Stanton, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Eric Brunner, 39 of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested for alleged Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense, Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense, Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense, and Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: WHP.