Sweetwater County Arrests: September 7-8, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

COOPER, MICHAEL LEE Age: 36

Address: FERNLEY, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2910, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-07WHP MACY, DANNY PAUL Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Insurance Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered Insurance Card (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2909, CASH, $905, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-09-07RSPD

ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2908, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #2908, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-07RSPD RODRIGUEZ CHAVEZ, MARTE Age: 42

Address: OREM, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RSPD SAMUELIAN, THEODORE KARL Age: 69

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2914, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #2914, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

RSPD ZIEGLER, ZACHARY Z Age: 30

Address: GRAND ISLAND, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2913, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-09-08RSPD REAY, JESSE LEE Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2912, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

NICHOLS, JOSEPH AARON Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Simple Battery, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-09-08RSPD THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR Age: 39

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking: 2018-09-07

Released: 2018-09-07 Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT