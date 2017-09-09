Sweetwater County Arrests: September 8, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sonya Sherman, 34 of Ferndale, WA, was arrested for alleged Accessory Before the Fact. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Makye Pruitt, 31 of Clearfield, UT, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

Kristina Blount, was arrested for alleged Contempt of Court – Orders. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Marvin Dunigan, 46 of Johnson City, TN, was arrested for alleged Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense, and Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over). Arresting Agency: WHP.

Demetrous Porter, 23 of Chattanooga, TN, was arrested for alleged Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over), and Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: WHP.

Joseph Norris, 44 of Tacoma, WA, was arrested for alleged DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater. Arresting Agency: GRPD.