Sweetwater County Arrests: September 8-9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NGUYEN, QUY XUAN
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2920, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
CRUZ, JEFFERY JAY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2919, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOLMES, LAWRENCE TRENT
Age: 53
Address: N HOLLYWOOD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2918, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SAMUELIAN, THEODORE KARL
Age: 69
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2914, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2914, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
