Sweetwater County Arrests: September 8-9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

NGUYEN, QUY XUAN Age: 52

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2920, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

CRUZ, JEFFERY JAY Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2919, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOLMES, LAWRENCE TRENT Age: 53

Address: N HOLLYWOOD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2918, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

SAMUELIAN, THEODORE KARL Age: 69

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2914, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #2914, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

