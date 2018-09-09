Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: September 8-9, 2018

TOPICS:

September 9, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

NGUYEN, QUY XUAN

Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2920, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

CRUZ, JEFFERY JAY

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2919, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HOLMES, LAWRENCE TRENT

Age: 53
Address: N HOLLYWOOD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2918, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

SAMUELIAN, THEODORE KARL

Age: 69
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2914, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2914, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: September 8-9, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.