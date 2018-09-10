Sweetwater County Arrests: September 9-10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SMOCK, ANDREW JAMES
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BRANGHAM, LYNAE LEE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MITCHELL, HAYDEN MICHAEL
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2922, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
VIGIL, ERIKA ZOEY
Age: 21
Address: DELTA, CO
Booking: 2018-09-09
Released: 2018-09-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2921, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
