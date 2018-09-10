Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: September 9-10, 2018

September 10, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

SMOCK, ANDREW JAMES

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

BRANGHAM, LYNAE LEE

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MITCHELL, HAYDEN MICHAEL

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2922, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

VIGIL, ERIKA ZOEY

Age: 21
Address: DELTA, CO
Booking: 2018-09-09
Released: 2018-09-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #2921, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
