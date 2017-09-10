Sweetwater County Arrests: September 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Clayton Carribou, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Assault – 1st Offense and Felonious Restraint – Risk of Bod Injury. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Ashley Cooper, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense and Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Judy Lipari, 61 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years and Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.