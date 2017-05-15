Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office Declines Prosecution Of Student

A press release from the Sweetwater County Attorney’s office

The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office declines prosecution on Azarian Dakota Wolf. Wolf was arrested on Friday, May 12, 2017, by the Rock Springs Police Department for Terroristic Threats.

Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe states that in order to commit the crime of Terroristic Threats an individual must “threaten to commit a violent felony with the intent to cause evacuation of a building” or cause “serious public inconvenience or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such inconvenience.” Furthermore a “threat” must show an avowed present determination or intent to injure presently or in the future. In order to determine whether statements are a “threat,” the context in which it is spoken must be considered.

The investigation revealed that several students were on the bus discussing school shootings. A few students were providing scenarios of how “they would shoot up the school.” Eventually, one of the students asked Wolf “if the school was to get shot up, how it should, could be done.” Wolf then conversed with the other students, each providing input as to how they would shoot up the school if they were to do so. Investigation revealed that several students were participating in this conversation and one had even stated that Wolf seemed to be “joking.” Investigation revealed that Wolf did not have the ability to carry out the actions that he relayed in his scenario to the other students.

In review of the allegations, neither Wolf, nor the other students, appeared to have the present intent or determination to injure anyone, as the context of the conversation was framed as a “how would you” scenario, which does not meet the legal elements of a threat. Wolf’s statements were in response to a question and not made with the specific intent to cause a public inconvenience.