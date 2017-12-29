Sweetwater County Board of Health Provides Update On Measles

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Public Health, County Health Officer-Dr. Stachon and the Wyoming Department of Health are aware of and investigating a recent report of measles in our community.

Additional testing is still being done through the State Health Lab. There is no indication of an outbreak.

Measles is rare in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there has not been a reported case of measles in Wyoming since at least 2010.

Vaccinations are very effective in preventing measles transmission. Sweetwater County has greater than 95 percent immunization rates in our school children, which indicates high levels of protection.

In countries like the United States where measles vaccine is largely preventing measles infections, most cases of rash and fever are more likely due to other rash-causing viral illnesses.

More information about measles is available from the federal Center for Disease Control and Information at http://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html. If you have questions about whether your children are protected from measles by vaccination, please ask the medical professional you regularly visit for healthcare services.