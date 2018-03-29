The Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board announced today that Executive Director Robin Etienne has resigned. The resignation is effective as of 8 a.m., March 29, 2018.
“The Board of Directors thanks Etienne for his time with the Communications Center and wishes him well in the future,” the Board said in a statement issued to Wyo4News.
The search for a new Executive Director will begin within the week.
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Power Board Director Resigns"