Latest

Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Power Board Director Resigns

TOPICS:

March 29, 2018

The Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board announced today that Executive Director Robin Etienne has resigned. The resignation is effective as of 8 a.m., March 29, 2018.

McDonald's All Day Breakfast

“The Board of Directors thanks Etienne for his time with the Communications Center and wishes him well in the future,” the Board said in a statement issued to Wyo4News.

The search for a new Executive Director will begin within the week.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Power Board Director Resigns"

Leave a Reply