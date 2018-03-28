Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board to Hold Special Meeting Tomorrow

The Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 9:00am in the conference room of the Green River Police Department, 375 West Flaming Gorge Way Green River, Wyoming.
The agenda will include an executive session for personnel and legal matters as well as possible action after the executive session.
