Sweetwater County Commission Candidate Forum Tonight

Tonight at the Young at Heart Community Center, the candidates for Sweetwater County Commission will meet in the second of three scheduled political forums to take place in Rock Springs. Tonight’s forum is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm. The forum will be available for viewing via Facebook Live on Wyo4News.

Tonight’s Sweetwater County Commission debate will include incumbent candidates Doc Wendling and Reid West, challengers Joe Barbuto, Roy Lloyd and Alan Jarnigan. Three of the five candidates will be elected in the November 6th General Election.

The forum will feature questions from a panel of journalists from local media members.

These forums are sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information about library system events and services, drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.