Sweetwater County Commissioner John Kolb Responds To Letter From Artis Kalivas and Gene Carmody [AUDIO]

(Photo in video from Sweetwater County Website, www.sweet.wy.us)

On Tuesday, two members of the Memorial Hospital Board of Sweetwater County were removed from their positions by the Board of County Commissioners.

The two former trustees, Artis Kalivas and Gene Carmody, wrote a letter about the decision and submitted it to various media outlets. Their letter was published to Wyo4News.com on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Their letter can be found at http://wyo4news.com/news/letter-artis-kalivas-gene-carmody/.

In the audio of this video, Sweetwater County Commissioner John Kolb responds to what was said in the letter. Tracie Perkins from Wyo4News reads the letter as Commissioner Kolb responds.