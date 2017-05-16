Sweetwater County Commissioners Approve Conditional Use Permit For Fireworks Stand

During their regular meeting members of the Sweetwater County Commissioners were presented with a request for a Conditional Use Permit for a fireworks stand on Purple Sage Road.

Sky Thunder LLC. presented the Commissioners with the request to sale fireworks at the former Ted’s Supper Club located at 9 Purple Sage Road.

The public was allowed to voice an opinion as to if they were for or against the proposed store being placed in the location. Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning expressed that they have no issues with the placement, neighboring business owners were in attendance and expressed concerns of an increase in traffic congestion during the summer months.

Commissioner Don Van Matre expressed that his desire is to encourage all involved to come up with options to make it work for years to come.