Sweetwater County Commissioners Approve Multiple Requests For County Road Improvements

During their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, members of the Sweetwater County Commissioners approved multiple requests from the Sweetwater County Road and Bridge.

Among the requests approved were a contract with Indo American Engineering, Inc. for the repainting of the lines on county roads.

The commission approved a request to place two Selective Exclusion signs on County Road #4-8 which is the Lower Farson Cutoff Road and on County Road #4-5 Blue Rim Road. These signs will be placed in hopes to prohibit large Semi trucks from accessing and damaging these roads.

The commission also approved a request to extend Evelyn Road in the Stassinos Ranch Subdivision, as well as a request from the WYDOT for guard rails on the Peru Bridge which passes over Union Pacific Railroad Tracks.