Sweetwater County Commissioners Host Luncheon With Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney

Members from the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners hosted a luncheon with Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney this afternoon.

Each of the Commissioners were able to voice their questions and concerns with the Congresswoman who took time to address each question. Topics included were Wyoming’s Fish and Wildlife, Healthcare, Budgets, the Military, and Wyoming Lands.

On the topic of Wyoming Lands, it was expressed by the commission that it is very important for Wyoming to maintain control of Wyoming lands, and that the problem does not lie with who owns the land but how the land is regulated.

Two of the Commissioners both had requests for the Congresswoman. Commissioner Wally Johnson requested that Congresswoman Cheney have a representative be in the Southwest Wyoming area. Commissioner John Kolb put in a request to Congresswoman Cheney that she do all she can to defend the Wyoming way of life.