Sweetwater County Commissioners Meet This Morning

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet this morning beginning at 8:30 in the commissioners’ chambers in Green River. A couple items on today’s agenda are approval of Fiscal Year 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant applications and approval of applications for deposit of public funds. Interested parties are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than the topic’s scheduled time.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.