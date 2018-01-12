Sweetwater County Commissioners To Meet Tuesday [AGENDA]

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. Interested parties are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than the topic’s scheduled time.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.

The agenda is tentative and subject to change.

Below is the full agenda. The agenda can also be found online at: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/747

The packet for the meeting, which contains information related to items covered, can be found at the following link: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/748