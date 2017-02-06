Latest

Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda Available

February 6, 2017

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.

The meeting agenda is below and can also be found online at:https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/615 https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/615

The packet for tomorrow’s meeting, which contains information related to items covered, can be found at the following link: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/616

