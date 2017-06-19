Latest

Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda: June 20, 2017

June 19, 2017

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. Interested parties are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than the topic’s scheduled time.

The agenda is tentative and subject to change.

Below is the full agenda. The agenda can also be found online at: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/654

The packet for tomorrow’s meeting, which contains information related to items covered, can be found at the following link: https://www.sweet.wy.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/655

06-20 Current Agenda
