Sweetwater County Crime Stoppers Seeking Information On Vandals

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers for help in solving a couple of vandalisms to a newly built home.



On the evening of September 22nd, an unknown person or persons threw a rock and broke out a double pane window from the back bedroom of a newly built home in the 900 block of Whitewater. The property damage from that incident was estimated at about $300.

On Wednesday, September 27th, there were three more windows broken to the home with an estimated total value of $900. There is a pedestrian walkway nearby. In checking, Rock Springs Corporal Schoenfeld found there are numerous smaller footprints and bike tracks in the area. It is believed that juveniles in the area are the ones doing the ongoing damage.



Corporal Schoenfeld is asking people in the neighborhood to keep an eye out for kids misbehaving.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, or has any information as to who is doing these vandalisms to please contact Corporal Schoenfeld at RSPD 352-1575 or Crime Stoppers at on the web at “sweetwatertips.com”.

Remember: You can always remain anonymous with your information.