Sweetwater County Experiences Four Wildfires in Four Days

The Sweetwater County Fire Department has responded to four wildland fires in the last four days.

The most recent fire was along Interstate 80 at midnight, a time where the humidity and low temps should help prevent wildfires, thus demonstrating just how dry the area remains with grass and brush.

Most of these fires have been controlled to less than a couple acres each. The causes for these fires were all human related.

Fire Warden Mike Bournazian says it is important that the public remain vigilant in fire prevention at this time of year. Fire conditions are still present, and it only takes one spark or careless act to start a wildfire. The amount of high winds that accompany many of the cold fronts have not brought the mixture we often see this time of year. Even with lower air temperatures, the low relative humidity mixed with very dry fuel and high winds are the prime conditions for a wildfire to burn. These dry cold fronts rapidly elevate the fire danger.

As experienced in the past couple weeks, once these fires start they can spread rapidly as witnessed in the 459 acre Tipton Fire 10 days ago that covered five miles in a just a couple hours.

This time of year, wildland fire resources are very few. Most of the seasonal personnel and resources have been released as their budgeted funding has been reached and equipment can no longer be afforded to be staffed or has already been winterized and placed out of service. Traditional federal partners no longer staff wildfire crews and aircraft this time of year.

Hunters are reminded to ensure camp fires are completely extinguished. A smoldering camp fire can reignite from high winds days after it has been left abandoned. Travelers are asked to keep any and all safety chains off the pavement when towing trailers as the chains can spark when dragging. In addition, tires that are not properly inflated can heat up and blow out they—sending superheated fragments onto the shoulders of the highways and ignite wildfires.

Until the area receives measurable amounts of precipitation, Sweetwater County will remain in an elevated fire danger.