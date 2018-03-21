Sweetwater County Fire Department Awarded $5,000 Grant

The Sweetwater County Fire Department will use a grant to purchase equipment and protective gear.

A $5,000 grant was awarded to the Sweetwater County Fire Department by the Wyoming Forestry Division. The grant was approved by the Sweetwater County Commissioners yesterday.

The grant requires a $5,000 cash match by the county which was already budgeted. The grant expires on April 30, 2018.

The purpose of the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant is to support local fire departments that serve rural communities and communities with fewer than 10,000 people.

The Sweetwater County Fire Department will use the funding to purchase allowable equipment and personal protective equipment including: