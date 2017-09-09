Sweetwater County Football Goes 3-0 Friday

After dropping their first game of the year to top rated Sheridan, the Rock Springs Tigers won their second straight game Friday night with a 28-27 home win over Cheyenne Central (0-3).

The Tigers, who lead 28-21 at the half, were led offensively by running back Mason Randell who scored all four Rock Springs’ touchdowns while rushing for 222 yards on the night.

Rock Springs will hit the road next Friday when they travel to Casper Kelly Walsh (2-1), a 41-6 winner over Cheyenne South (0-3).

The 3A WyoPreps.com second rated Green River Wolves (2-0) racked up nearly 675 yards of total offense in rolling over Riverton (0-2), 56-21 in their home opener. The Wolves led 28-7 at the half and 49-14 after three quarters.

Wolves quarterback Chance Hofer threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another as Green River’s balanced attack rushed for nearly 400 yards while passing for another 275 yards.

Green River travels to Worland (1-1), a 24-12 loser to Buffalo, next Friday night for their first 3A West Conference game.

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns, rated second in the WyoPreps.com 6-Man poll, were on the road Friday and came away with a hard fought 45-43 at fourth rated Burlington (0-1, 1-1). The win upped the Pronghorn record to 2-0 and 1-0 in the 6-Man West conference standing.

Farson-Eden will host St. Stephens Friday night at 7:00 p.m. St. Stephen is at Ten Sleep today.