Sweetwater County General Election Results (Unofficial)

The Wyoming General Election was held this afternoon and the unofficial results for Sweetwater County have been posted.

Here are the unofficial final tallies from this evening’s Sweetwater County General Election.

To view state-wide results click here.

To view full county-wide results click here.

Wyoming Governor

Mark Gordon – 8,374

Mary Throne – 3,758

Rex Rammell – 538

Lawrence Gerard Struempf – 232

Advertisement

State Treasurer

Curt Meier – 8,639

Chris Lowry – 3,837

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jillian Balow – 10,323



Secretary of State

Edward Buchanan -8,437

James W Byrd – 3,493 Kit Carson III – 644 United States Representative Liz Cheney – 7,699 Greg Hunter – 3,959 Daniel Clyde Cummings – 478 Richard Brubaker – 584

State Auditor Kristi Racines – 8,517 Jeff Dockter – 3,880 County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe – 10,642 County Assessor Perri Rubeck – 5,966 Dave Divis – 6,472 Clerk of District Court Donnalee Boback – 8,751 Annette Eychner – 3,781 County Commissioners Randall Wendling – 7,987 Roy Lloyd – 5,609 Jeffrey Smith – 5,612 Joe M Barbuto – 5,135 Reid O West – 4,659 U.S. Senator John Barrasso – 8,576 Gary Trauner – 3,943 Joseph Porambo – 429

Advertisement

County Coroner Dale S Majhanovich – 10,691 County Sheriff John Grossnickle – 6,786 Mike Lowell – 6,040

County Treasurer

Robert D Slaughter – 10,119

Mayor City of Green River Pete Rust – 2,771 Mark Peterson – 1,071 City Council Green River Ward 1 Sherry Bushman – 667 Jim Zimmerman – 695 City Council Green River Ward 2 Michael S Shutran – 627 Andrew Morrison – 233 City Council Green River Ward 3 Gary Killpack – 897 Edward C Paisley – 446 Mayor City of Rock Springs Tim Kaumo – 3,425 Ryan Greene – 3,186 (Non) City Council Rock Springs Ward 1 Jeannie L Demas – 728 Jason Armstrong – 550 City Council Rock Springs Ward 2 Timothy Savage – 2,059 City Council Rock Springs Ward 3 David Halter – 956 City Council Rock Springs Ward 4 Keaton D. West – 757 Rose Moseby – 673 Mayor Town of Granger Bradley McCollem – 22 Sandy Allen – 19 Sweetwater County Lodging Tax Approved