Sweetwater County General Election Results (Unofficial)

The Wyoming General Election was held this afternoon and the unofficial results for Sweetwater County have been posted.
Wyoming Governor
Mark Gordon – 8,374
Mary Throne – 3,758
Rex Rammell – 538
Lawrence Gerard Struempf – 232
State Treasurer
Curt Meier – 8,639
Chris Lowry – 3,837
Secretary of State
Edward Buchanan -8,437
Kit Carson III – 644
United States Representative
Liz Cheney – 7,699
Greg Hunter – 3,959
Daniel Clyde Cummings – 478
Richard Brubaker – 584
Jeff Dockter – 3,880
County Attorney
Daniel Erramouspe – 10,642
County Assessor
Perri Rubeck – 5,966
Dave Divis – 6,472
Clerk of District Court
Donnalee Boback – 8,751
Annette Eychner – 3,781
County Commissioners
Randall Wendling – 7,987
Roy Lloyd – 5,609
Jeffrey Smith – 5,612
Joe M Barbuto – 5,135
Reid O West – 4,659
U.S. Senator
John Barrasso – 8,576
Gary Trauner – 3,943
Joseph Porambo – 429
Dale S Majhanovich – 10,691
County Sheriff
John Grossnickle – 6,786
Mike Lowell – 6,040
Mayor City of Green River
Pete Rust – 2,771
Mark Peterson – 1,071
City Council Green River Ward 1
Sherry Bushman – 667
Jim Zimmerman – 695
City Council Green River Ward 2
Michael S Shutran – 627
Andrew Morrison – 233
City Council Green River Ward 3
Gary Killpack – 897
Edward C Paisley – 446
Mayor City of Rock Springs
Tim Kaumo – 3,425
Ryan Greene – 3,186
(Non) City Council Rock Springs Ward 1
Jeannie L Demas – 728
Jason Armstrong – 550
City Council Rock Springs Ward 2
Timothy Savage – 2,059
City Council Rock Springs Ward 3
David Halter – 956
City Council Rock Springs Ward 4
Keaton D. West – 757
Rose Moseby – 673
Mayor Town of Granger
Bradley McCollem – 22
Sandy Allen – 19
Sweetwater County Lodging Tax
Approved
