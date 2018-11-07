Latest

Sweetwater County General Election Results (Unofficial)

November 6, 2018

The Wyoming General Election was held this afternoon and the unofficial results for Sweetwater County have been posted.

Here are the unofficial final tallies from this evening’s Sweetwater County General Election.

To view state-wide results click here.

To view full county-wide results click here.

Wyoming Governor

Mark Gordon – 8,374

Mary Throne – 3,758

Rex Rammell – 538

Lawrence Gerard Struempf – 232

 

State Treasurer

Curt Meier – 8,639

Chris Lowry – 3,837

 

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jillian Balow – 10,323

Secretary of State

Edward Buchanan -8,437 

James W Byrd – 3,493

Kit Carson III – 644

 

United States Representative 

Liz Cheney – 7,699

Greg Hunter – 3,959

Daniel Clyde Cummings – 478

Richard Brubaker – 584

 

State AuditorKristi Racines – 8,517

Jeff Dockter – 3,880

 

County Attorney

Daniel Erramouspe – 10,642

 

County Assessor

Perri Rubeck – 5,966

Dave Divis – 6,472

 

Clerk of District Court

Donnalee Boback – 8,751

Annette Eychner – 3,781

 

County Commissioners 

Randall Wendling – 7,987

Roy Lloyd – 5,609

Jeffrey Smith – 5,612

Joe M Barbuto – 5,135

Reid O West – 4,659

 

U.S. Senator

John Barrasso – 8,576

Gary Trauner – 3,943

Joseph Porambo – 429

 

 

County Coroner

Dale S Majhanovich – 10,691

 

County Sheriff

John Grossnickle – 6,786

Mike Lowell – 6,040

 

County Treasurer

Robert D Slaughter – 10,119 
 

Mayor City of Green River

Pete Rust – 2,771

Mark Peterson – 1,071

 

City Council Green River Ward 1 

Sherry Bushman – 667

Jim Zimmerman – 695

 

City Council Green River Ward 2 

Michael S Shutran – 627

Andrew Morrison – 233

 

City Council Green River Ward 3

Gary Killpack – 897

Edward C Paisley – 446

 

Mayor City of Rock Springs

Tim Kaumo – 3,425

Ryan Greene – 3,186

 

(Non) City Council Rock Springs Ward 1 

Jeannie L Demas – 728

Jason Armstrong – 550

 

City Council Rock Springs Ward 2

Timothy Savage – 2,059

 

City Council Rock Springs Ward 3 

David Halter – 956

 

City Council Rock Springs Ward 4 

Keaton D. West – 757

Rose Moseby – 673

 

Mayor Town of Granger

Bradley McCollem – 22

Sandy Allen – 19

 

Sweetwater County Lodging Tax

Approved

 

 

