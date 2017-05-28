Sweetwater County History In The Form Of Art

One of the most iconic and historic places to visit here in Sweetwater County is sits roughly 26 miles northeast of Rock Springs. Whether your interests are photography, history or hiking, you can enjoy all of them at this incredible, sacred site.

White Mountain was once apart of the Green River Formation that was formed by Lake Gosiute some 30 million years ago. It is said that if you are lucky you can walk the base of White Mountain and find sea shells.

The White Mountain Petroglyphs have been a part of Sweetwater County for more than 200 years. The Plains and Great Basin Indians who lived in this area left us with a legacy of their lifestyle in the form of over a few hundred fascinating etchings. The White Mountain Petroglyphs are a permanent reminder of the American Indians that called Sweetwater County home.

The White Mountain Petroglyphs are a great place to take your family for a day trip to view the history left behind by those who lived here before us.