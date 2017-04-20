Sweetwater County To Host Jr. High And High School Rodeo For 39th Year

Students from five different states will make their way into Sweetwater County this weekend in hopes of earning that prized buckle.

This weekend marks the 39th year that Sweetwater County has hosted the Sweetwater Rodeo Club Jr. High and High School Rodeo.

Rodeo action begins Friday April 21 at 9 am at the Sweetwater County Events Complex with the Jr High Contestants and 7 pm that same night for the High School aged contestants. The action continues Saturday April 22 at 9 am, and again Sunday at 8 am.

Among the traditional events in rodeo, there will be six additional events ranging from Pole Bending to Girls Breakaway Roping.

Contestants will also participate in two different shooting sports. These events will take place Saturday April 22 from 3-7 pm at both the Sweetwater Trap Club and Firehole Rifle Range.

Along with the rodeo there will be two fundraising events taking place over the weekend. A silent auction will take place all day Friday and Saturday with items donated by local businesses and families.

A live auction will take place Saturday during the afternoon performance. Among items for the live auction there will be a Remington 700 with a custom stock by Red Desert Rifles donated by Jackman Construction and an AR-15 donated by 5 Sons Services.

All the proceeds from the auctions will be donated to Luke Slagowski, who was recently injured in a serious accident while working at his family ranch.

Sweetwater Rodeo Club President and Event Organizer Chad Chapman would like to thank all the Sponsors and Volunteers that help to make this event possible.