Sweetwater County K9 Receives Body Armor

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 Jara has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc provided the vest, which is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center in North Pole, Alaska. The vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Alaska State Trooper K9 Helo.”

Jara is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois and works as a drug detection and patrol dog.

Helo was the first Alaska State Trooper K9 killed in the line of duty. On September 25, 2016, when an officer of the Palmer, Alaska, Police Department attempted to pull over a green Geo sedan with four people inside, it fled and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

Alaska State Troopers, including Helo and his partner, joined the pursuit. The Geo later crashed into a tree and the driver, Almando Abarca, 25, emerged from the vehicle with a pistol in his hand. As described in court documents, Abarca fled into a wooded area, followed on foot by officers and Helo. Abarca opened fire on his pursuers and Helo was shot several times. The officers returned fire and hit Abarca in the shoulder, inflicting a non-life threatening injury. Helo died of his injuries four hours later a veterinary facility. Abarca, charged with multiple felonies, including a previous burglary, remains in Alaska Department of Corrections custody in Anchorage.

About Vested Interest In K9s

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,200 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars. All vests are custom made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, MI.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00. Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.