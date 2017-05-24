Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Agencies To Be Out In Force Memorial Day Weekend

With Memorial Day weekend just days away, the four law enforcement agencies in Sweetwater County have released a combined statement to the public advising them that of the increase in law enforcement officers who will be joining forces for a traffic safety enforcement campaign.

Click It or Ticket Campaign Runs May 22 to June 4

Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Will Show Zero Tolerance

In a continuing yearlong effort, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Green River and Rock Springs Police Departments’ will join forces for a traffic safety enforcement campaign over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

The multi-agency effort is focused on enforcing seat belt use, to help keep you and your family safe. Sweetwater Counties’ Law Enforcement effort will coincide with the national seat belt campaign which is taking place May 22 through June 4; during one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year. Sweetwater County Law Enforcement is reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket.

“All too often we see the terrible devastation following vehicle crashes, where people are not buckled,” said Sheriff Mike Lowell. “Buckling up is best way to protect yourself in a crash and it’s the law.” As the Memorial Day weekend approaches and the summer vacation season ramps up, “We want to make sure people are wearing seat belts, it’s the one thing you can do to save your life in a crash.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of the 22,441 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2015 were unrestrained. At night from 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m., that number soared to 57 percent of those killed. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

“In 2015, 3 of the 6 traffic fatalities on Sweetwater County roads and highways were not wearing seatbelts.” said Sheriff Mike Lowell. Nationally, almost twice as many males were killed in crashes as compared to females, with lower belt use rates, too. Of the males killed in crashes in 2015, more than half (52%) were unrestrained. For females killed in crashes, 42 percent were not buckled up.

“Did you know someone who was killed in a crash because they did not buckle up?” asked Monti Allsop of the WYDOT Highway Safety Office. “Help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result not wearing a seat belt. Seat belts save lives, and everyone—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

As of this release there have been 35 traffic deaths in Wyoming in 2017, compared to 18 this time last year.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.