Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Arrests 10 Drunk Drivers During New Year’s Weekend; No Serious or Fatal Crashes

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – January 9, 2018) As part of a county-wide, multi-agency DUI enforcement operation this past New Year’s weekend, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested ten (10) drunk drivers from December 29th through January 2nd.

During the four-day operation, area law enforcement made 107 traffic stops, issued 14 speeding citations, 1 seat belt citation, 72 other citations and issued 82 warnings. There were no traffic fatalities reported over the long holiday weekend in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are working together as part of a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement operation for 2018. The New Year’s holiday weekend operation was the first of at least six planned operations in Sweetwater County for the year. The next operation is scheduled for Super Bowl weekend.