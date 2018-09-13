Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Arrests ZERO Drunk Drivers During Labor Day Weekend; No Serious or Fatal Crashes

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency, DUI enforcement operation this past Labor Day Weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement arrested zero drunk drivers from Friday, August 31st, to Monday, September 3rd.

During the four-day operation, area law enforcement made 192 traffic stops, issued56 speeding citations, 5 seat belt citations, 11 other arrests and issued 115 warnings. There were no traffic fatalities reported over the long holiday weekend in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are working together as part of a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement operation for 2018. The Labor Day holiday weekend operation was the last of six planned operations in Sweetwater County for the year.

The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Sweetwater County through enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. Focused enforcement efforts were surrounded by a media campaign that stressed law enforcements zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

Agencies staffing the Sweetwater County operations include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Green River Police Department.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.