Sweetwater County Libraries and CFAC Closed For Thanksgiving

All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center will be closed Nov. 23 through Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving. The libraries will reopen for regular hours on Monday, Nov. 27.

If you need to return books during the closures, please use the libraries’ outside book drops. While the buildings will be closed, library patrons still have access to thousands of library materials through the library system’s digital collection. Patrons can access eBooks, streaming movies, music, comic books and audiobooks, and many library databases for free. Find out about the library system’s digital materials by visiting the Sweetwater County Library System website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com.

For more information about library programs and services, visit the library system online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the library system on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.