Sweetwater County Public Health Reminds People To Be Aware of Tularemia

Sweetwater County Public Health would like to remind hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts to be aware of tularemia while enjoying the outdoors.

Tularemia is a potentially serious illness that occurs naturally in the United States. It is caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis found in animals (especially rodents, rabbits, and hares).

Symptoms of tularemia may include:

Sudden fever

Chills

Headaches

Diarrhea

Muscle aches

Joint pain

Dry cough

Progressive weakness

People can also develop pneumonia with chest pain, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Other symptoms of tularemia depend on how a person was exposed to the tularemia bacteria. These symptoms can include ulcers on the skin or mouth, swollen and painful lymph glands, swollen and painful eyes, and a sore throat.

People can get tularemia many different ways:

Being bitten by an infected tick, deerfly or other insect

Handling infected animal carcasses

Eating or drinking contaminated food or water

Breathing in the bacteria, F. tularensis

Tularemia is not known to be spread from person to person. People who have tularemia do not need to be isolated. People who have been exposed to the tularemia bacteria should be treated as soon as possible. The disease can be fatal if it is not treated with the right antibiotics.

Symptoms usually appear 3 to 5 days after exposure to the bacteria, but can take as long as 14 days.

Consult your doctor at the first sign of illness. Be sure to let the doctor know if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system

Your doctor will most likely prescribe antibiotics, which must be taken as directed by your doctor to ensure the best possible result. Let your doctor know if you have any allergy to antibiotics.

A vaccine for tularemia is under review by the Food and Drug Administration and is not currently available in the United States.