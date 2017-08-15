Sweetwater County Public Salary Disclosure Released

The salaries for Sweetwater County employees and elected officials have been released.

The public salary disclosure was approved during the regularly scheduled County Commissioners meeting today.

All salaries are listed as gross monthly salary for each full-time county employee and elected official. These salaries do not include any fringe benefits such as health insurance costs, life insurance benefits, and pension plans. Salaries or wages listed do not include any overtime earned by employees.

Below are the gross monthly salaries approved for publication by the Sweetwater County Commissioners (six pages).