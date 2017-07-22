Sweetwater County Residents Do Well At World Horseshoe Tournament

Four Sweetwater County residents recently competed on a world stage at the World Horseshoe Tournament in St. George, Utah this week.

Rock Springs horseshoe pitcher Lane Durrans and Green River pitchers Nathan Gomez, John Rundell, and Leo Rundell joined 15 other Wyoming residents at the World Tournament.

Participants were placed in classes based on ringer percentage and each competed over a three-day period. The tournament runs from July 17th through the 29th at the Dixie Center in St. George.

Lane Durrans entered the tournament with a 37.71 ringer percentage and competed in Men’s D1 class. Lane finished the tournament in 3rd place.

John Rundell entered the tournament with a 31.81 ringer percentage and competed in Men’s F1 class. John finished the tournament in 2nd place.

Leo Rundell entered the competition with a 29.41 ringer percentage and competed in Elder’s E2 class. Leo finished 4th.

Nathan Gomez entered the tournament with a 34.02 ringer percentage. He competed in Men’s E2 class.