Sweetwater County School District #1 Announces Make-Up Days

Sweetwater County School District #1 has announced make-up days to account for the snow day on January 5, 2017. The changes to the schedule have been approved by the Wyoming Department of Education.

Times for each school are listed below.

Friday, February 3, 2017

In-town Elementary Schools K – 4

8:40 a.m. – 12:13 p.m. (Grades 1 – 4)

9:30 a.m. – 12:13 p.m. (Kindergarten)

Pilot Butte & Eastside Elementary Schools 5/6

8:20 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Rock Springs Junior High

7:40 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Rock Springs High School

7:40 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.

Black Butte High School

7:45 a.m. – 11:33 a.m.

Desert School K – 8 (Wamsutter)

8:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Friday, January 27, 2017

Farson-Eden K –

7:50 a.m. – 12:16 p.m. (Grades K – 12)