Sweetwater County School District #1 Approves Early Start Time For Kindergarten

The School Board for Sweetwater County School District #1 approved a measure to move the start time for kindergarten age students during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

The earlier start time for kindergartners is an attempt to save the district money as next year’s estimated budget shortfall is a minimum of $6.1 million after the recent legislative session.

Kindergartners will begin the school day at 8:40 a.m. in lieu of the current kindergarten start time of 9:30 a.m. With this, some bus routes will be eliminated resulting in a potential savings. In addition, these students would not be picked up at their door in the morning as they will participate in the established 1st – 4th grade bus stops.

Transportation drop-offs after school would be the same as they are now with bus stops in place for all K – 4.

By arriving to school at the same time with all grades, kindergartners would be extended the opportunity to receive art, music, library, and physical education/health (otherwise known as specials). The District is working on a specials schedule to determine how these instructional additions will affect staffing.