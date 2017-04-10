Sweetwater County School District #1 Board Approves Resolution To Pursue Legal Action

During their regularly scheduled meeting, the school board for Sweetwater County School District #1 approved a resolution to authorize taking legal action against the State of Wyoming.

The resolution does not take legal action against the state as of yet. Instead, the resolution allows the district the right to pursue legal action against the state if funding infringes on the ability to provide a quality education.

With the passing of the resolution, the district will join other similarly impacted districts to potentially seek a legal review of school finance legislation. The resolution focuses on the public education system in Wyoming’s constitution an if the recent education budget cuts comply with mandates.

With Wyoming’s constitution highlighting education as one of the State’s most important functions, the resolution states that “lack of financial resources is not an acceptable reason for failure to provide a constitutionally sound education system.”