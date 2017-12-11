Sweetwater County School District #1 December Events

Schools in Sweetwater County School District #1 are getting into the holiday spirit with holiday performances, concerts, recitals, and more.

Below is a list of school events for the month of December around SWCSD#1. The list is in alphabetical order by school name.

Don’t forget to share your photos and videos of holiday performances by messaging us on Facebook or by emailing wyo4news@wyoming.com.

Black Butte High School

3rd Annual Holiday Show-December 20th at 10:15 a.m. in Black Butte Gym

Desert School/Wamsutter

Christmas Program- December 20th at 7 p.m. at Desert School

Desert View Elementary

3 rd Grade Program-December 13 th at 6:30 p.m. at Desert View Elementary

Kindergarten Christmas Program & Cookie Social- December 20 th at Desert View Elementary

at Desert View Elementary Buffalo Bill Holiday Round-Up- December 21st at 9:25 a.m. at Desert View Elementary

Eastside Elementary School

Eastside/RSJH Choir Concert- December 12 th at 6 p.m. at the RSJH Auditorium

Band Concert-December 13 th at 6 p.m. at Eastside Elementary

Movie Night (Elf)- December 6th at 6 p.m. at Eastside Elementary

Farson-Eden Elementary

Elementary Awards Assembly-December 21st at 10:45 a.m. at Farson-Eden School

Farson-Eden School

Christmas Program- December 13th at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Farson-Eden School

Northpark Elementary

Christmas Program- December 11 th at 2:30 p.m. at Northpark Elementary

3 rd and 4 th Grade Christmas Program- December 11 th at 6 p.m. at Northpark Elementary

and 4 Grade Christmas Program- December 11 at 6 p.m. at Northpark Elementary Buffalo Bill Christmas Program- December 19th at 9 a.m. at Northpark Elementary

Overland Elementary

Overland Reading Night (tentative)- December 13 th at 5:30 p.m. at Overland Elementary

Choir Concert- December 14 th at 6 p.m. at Overland Elementary

Albertini's Kindergarten Class Program- December 19 th at 6:30 p.m. at Overland Elementary

at 6:30 p.m. at Overland Elementary Lewis’s Kindergarten Class Program- December 20th at 6 p.m. at Overland Elementary

Pilot Butte Elementary

PBE/RSJH Choir Concert- December 6 th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium

Choir/Band Concert- December 7 th at 2 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary

at 2 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary Band Concert- December 7th at 5 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary

Rock Springs High School

Winter Town Bash- December 18 th at 6 p.m. at RSHS Tiger Arena

Symphonic Band Concert- December 6th at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs Junior High

RSJH/Eastside Choir Concert- December 12 th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium

Guitar Recital- December 19 th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium

Band Concert- December 5 th at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School

at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School RSJH/PBE Choir Concert- December 6th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium

Sage Elementary

Choir Concert- December 11 th at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Sage Elementary Gym

Pizza with Principal- December 20 th at 11:25 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sage Elementary

Classroom Parties- December 21 st at 2:30 p.m. at Sage Elementary

at 2:30 p.m. at Sage Elementary Buffalo Bill Holiday Round-up- December 8th at 2:30 p.m. at Sage Elementary Gym

Stagecoach Elementary

Great Authors Lunch- December 13 th at 11:30 a.m. at Stagecoach Elementary

Title/PTO Winter Wonderland (STEM Night)- December 14 th and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Elementary

PBIS Assembly- December 21 st at 2:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Elementary

at 2:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Elementary Christmas Choir Concert- December 7th at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ay Stagecoach Elementary

Walnut Elementary

Christmas Concert- December 12 th at 6 p.m. at Rock Springs High School Auditorium

Athletes for Literacy- December 13 th All Day at Walnut Elementary

Buffalo Bill Assembly- December 19 th at 2:30 p.m. at Walnut Elementary

PTO Movie Night (Santa Visit)- December 19 th at 6 p.m. at Walnut Elementary

at 6 p.m. at Walnut Elementary Assembly and Sing-a-long- December 21st at 1:30 p.m. at Walnut Elementary

Westridge Elementary

PTO Movie Night- December 14 th at 5:30 p.m. at Westridge Elementary School

at 5:30 p.m. at Westridge Elementary School Christmas Sing-a-long- December 20th at 2:30 p.m. at Westridge Elementary School