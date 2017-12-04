Sweetwater County School District #1 December Events

Schools in Sweetwater County School District #1 are getting into the holiday spirit with holiday performances, concerts, recitals, and more.
Below is a list of school events for the month of December around SWCSD#1. The list is in alphabetical order by school name.
Black Butte High School
- 3rd Annual Holiday Show-December 20th at 10:15 a.m. in Black Butte Gym
Desert School/Wamsutter
- Christmas Program- December 20th at 7 p.m. at Desert School
Desert View Elementary
- 3rd Grade Program-December 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Desert View Elementary
- Kindergarten Christmas Program & Cookie Social- December 20th at Desert View Elementary
- Buffalo Bill Holiday Round-Up- December 21st at 9:25 a.m. at Desert View Elementary
Eastside Elementary School
- Eastside/RSJH Choir Concert- December 12th at 6 p.m. at the RSJH Auditorium
- Band Concert-December 13th at 6 p.m. at Eastside Elementary
- Movie Night (Elf)- December 6th at 6 p.m. at Eastside Elementary
Farson-Eden Elementary
- Elementary Awards Assembly-December 21st at 10:45 a.m. at Farson-Eden School
Farson-Eden School
- Christmas Program- December 13th at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Farson-Eden School
Northpark Elementary
- Christmas Program- December 11th at 2:30 p.m. at Northpark Elementary
- 3rd and 4th Grade Christmas Program- December 11th at 6 p.m. at Northpark Elementary
- Buffalo Bill Christmas Program- December 19th at 9 a.m. at Northpark Elementary
Overland Elementary
- Overland Reading Night (tentative)- December 13th at 5:30 p.m. at Overland Elementary
- Choir Concert- December 14th at 6 p.m. at Overland Elementary
- Albertini’s Kindergarten Class Program- December 19th at 6:30 p.m. at Overland Elementary
- Lewis’s Kindergarten Class Program- December 20th at 6 p.m. at Overland Elementary
Pilot Butte Elementary
- PBE/RSJH Choir Concert- December 6th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
- Choir/Bank Concert- December 7th at 2 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary
- Band Concert- December 7th at 5 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary
Rock Springs High School
- Winter Town Bash- December 18th at 6 p.m. at RSHS Tiger Arena
- Symphonic Band Concert- December 6th at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School
Rock Springs Junior High
- RSJH/Eastside Choir Concert- December 12th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
- Drama 1 and 2 Performance- December 13th at 5 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
- Guitar Recital- December 19th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
- Band Concert- December 5th at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School
- RSJH/PBE Choir Concert- December 6th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
Sage Elementary
- Choir Concert- December 11th at 2:30 p.m. ad 6 p.m. at Sage Elementary Gym
- Pizza with Principal- December 20th at 11:25 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sage Elementary
- Classroom Parties- December 21st at 2:30 p.m. at Sage Elementary
- Buffalo Bill Holiday Round-up- December 8th at 2:30 p.m. at Sage Elementary Gym
Stagecoach Elementary
- Great Authors Lunch- December 13th at 11:30 a.m. at Stagecoach Elementary
- Title/PTO Winter Wonderland (STEM Night)- December 14th and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Elementary
- PBIS Assembly- December 21st at 2:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Elementary
- Christmas Choir Concert- December 7th at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ay Stagecoach Elementary
Walnut Elementary
- Christmas Concert- December 12th at 6 p.m. at Rock Springs High School Auditorium
- Athletes for Literacy- December 13th All Day at Walnut Elementary
- Buffalo Bill Assembly- December 19th at 2:30 p.m. at Walnut Elementary
- PTO Movie Night (Santa Visit)- December 19th at 6 p.m. at Walnut Elementary
- Assembly and Sing-a-long- December 21st at 1:30 p.m. at Walnut Elementary
Westridge Elementary
- PTO Movie Night- December 14th at 5:30 p.m. at Westridge Elementary School
- Christmas Sing-a-long- December 20th at 2:30 p.m. at Westridge Elementary School
