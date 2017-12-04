Latest

Sweetwater County School District #1 December Events

December 4, 2017

Schools in Sweetwater County School District #1 are getting into the holiday spirit with holiday performances, concerts, recitals, and more.

Memorial Hospital Sleeping

Below is a list of school events for the month of December around SWCSD#1. The list is in alphabetical order by school name.

Don’t forget to share your photos and videos of holiday performances by messaging us on Facebook or by emailing wyo4news@wyoming.com.

Black Butte High School

  • 3rd Annual Holiday Show-December 20th at 10:15 a.m. in Black Butte Gym

Desert School/Wamsutter

  • Christmas Program- December 20th at 7 p.m. at Desert School

Desert View Elementary

  • 3rd Grade Program-December 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Desert View Elementary
  • Kindergarten Christmas Program & Cookie Social- December 20th at Desert View Elementary
  • Buffalo Bill Holiday Round-Up- December 21st at 9:25 a.m. at Desert View Elementary

Eastside Elementary School

  • Eastside/RSJH Choir Concert- December 12th at 6 p.m. at the RSJH Auditorium
  • Band Concert-December 13th at 6 p.m. at Eastside Elementary
  • Movie Night (Elf)- December 6th at 6 p.m. at Eastside Elementary

John Bunning

Farson-Eden Elementary

  • Elementary Awards Assembly-December 21st at 10:45 a.m. at Farson-Eden School

Farson-Eden School

  • Christmas Program- December 13th at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Farson-Eden School

Northpark Elementary

  • Christmas Program- December 11th at 2:30 p.m. at Northpark Elementary
  • 3rd and 4th Grade Christmas Program- December 11th at 6 p.m. at Northpark Elementary
  • Buffalo Bill Christmas Program- December 19th at 9 a.m. at Northpark Elementary

Overland Elementary

  • Overland Reading Night (tentative)- December 13th at 5:30 p.m. at Overland Elementary
  • Choir Concert- December 14th at 6 p.m. at Overland Elementary
  • Albertini’s Kindergarten Class Program- December 19th at 6:30 p.m. at Overland Elementary
  • Lewis’s Kindergarten Class Program- December 20th at 6 p.m. at Overland Elementary

Pilot Butte Elementary

  • PBE/RSJH Choir Concert- December 6th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
  • Choir/Bank Concert- December 7th at 2 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary
  • Band Concert- December 7th at 5 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary

Rock Springs High School

  • Winter Town Bash- December 18th at 6 p.m. at RSHS Tiger Arena
  • Symphonic Band Concert- December 6th at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs Junior High

  • RSJH/Eastside Choir Concert- December 12th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
  • Drama 1 and 2 Performance- December 13th at 5 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
  • Guitar Recital- December 19th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium
  • Band Concert- December 5th at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School
  • RSJH/PBE Choir Concert- December 6th at 6 p.m. at RSJH Auditorium

Sage Elementary

  • Choir Concert- December 11th at 2:30 p.m. ad 6 p.m. at Sage Elementary Gym
  • Pizza with Principal- December 20th at 11:25 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sage Elementary
  • Classroom Parties- December 21st at 2:30 p.m. at Sage Elementary
  • Buffalo Bill Holiday Round-up- December 8th at 2:30 p.m. at Sage Elementary Gym

Stagecoach Elementary

  • Great Authors Lunch- December 13th at 11:30 a.m. at Stagecoach Elementary
  • Title/PTO Winter Wonderland (STEM Night)- December 14th and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Elementary
  • PBIS Assembly- December 21st at 2:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Elementary
  • Christmas Choir Concert- December 7th at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ay Stagecoach Elementary

Walnut Elementary

  • Christmas Concert- December 12th at 6 p.m. at Rock Springs High School Auditorium
  • Athletes for Literacy- December 13th All Day at Walnut Elementary
  • Buffalo Bill Assembly- December 19th at 2:30 p.m. at Walnut Elementary
  • PTO Movie Night (Santa Visit)- December 19th at 6 p.m. at Walnut Elementary
  • Assembly and Sing-a-long- December 21st at 1:30 p.m. at Walnut Elementary

Westridge Elementary

  • PTO Movie Night- December 14th at 5:30 p.m. at Westridge Elementary School
  • Christmas Sing-a-long- December 20th at 2:30 p.m. at Westridge Elementary School

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County School District #1 December Events"

Leave a Reply