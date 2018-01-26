Sweetwater County School District #1 Fully Accredited

Sweetwater County School District #1 has regained full accreditation after being accredited with follow-up in the 2016-2017 school year. One of the tasks that the Wyoming State Board of Education does is determine the accreditation status of every Wyoming school district.

At their June 2017 meeting, the State Board of Education (SBE) received recommendations about the status of each school’s accreditation for the 2016-17 school year. At that time, Sweetwater County School District #1 was under a corrective action plan to address concerns around the Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) requirement under the Individuals Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Accreditation ensures that schools meet standards to ensure a quality education for al students. There are a total of five levels of accreditation used for all Wyoming districts. Those levels are full accreditation, accreditation with follow-up, accreditation with deficiencies, conditional accreditation and non-accreditation.

Specifically, accreditation with follow-up means a district has one year to implement the corrective action needed to improve processes and systems related to the factor(s) involved in the accreditation decision.

In 2010, Sweetwater County School District #1 received a rating of accreditation with follow-up along with 11 other districts. At that time, SCSD#1 completed all necessary recommendations to regain full accreditation.

Sweetwater County School District #1 satisfactorily completed the LRE corrective action plan as of September 22, 2017. Although accreditation with follow-up allows for one year to complete the requirements, the District satisfied this compliance piece in three months. On Thursday, January 18, 2018, the SBE voted to amend the 2016-17 accreditation status for Sweetwater #1.

The District’s 2016-17 accreditation status has been amended from “accreditation with follow-up” to “fully accredited”.