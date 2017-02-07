Sweetwater County School District #1 School Makeup Day Announced

The students of Sweetwater School District #1 most likely enjoyed their day out of school back on January 25th due to harsh winter weather. Well, now comes the payback. The District has announced that Friday, March 10th will be the made-up day. All District buses will be running their regular routes.

Times for each school effected are listed below:

In-town Elementary Schools K – 4 – 8:40 am – 12:13 pm (Grades 1 – 4), 9:30 am – 12:13 pm (Kindergarten)

Pilot Butte & Eastside Elementary Schools 5th and 6th grades – 8:20 am – 11:50 am

Rock Springs Junior High – 7:40 am – 11:15 am

Rock Springs High School – 7:40 am – 11:25 am

Black Butte High School – 7:45 am – 11:33 am