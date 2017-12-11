Sweetwater County School District #2 Holiday Performances

Schools in Sweetwater County School District #2 are getting into the holiday spirit with holiday performances, concerts, recitals, and more.
Below is a list of school holiday performances around SWCSD#2.
Granger Elementary
- Holiday Program- December 18th at 1 p.m. at Granger Elementary School
Green River High School
- Drama Department presents “A Christmas Story”- December 13th at 7 p.m. in the high school theater
- High School and Middle School Choir Concert- December 7th at 7 pm. in the high school theater
- High School Band Concert- December 18th at 7 p.m. in the high school theater
Harrison Elementary
- Harrison Christmas Program- December 11th at 6:30 p.m. Green River High School
Jackson Elementary
- Buffalo Bill Holiday Roundup- December 22nd at 9 a.m. at Jackson Elementary
Lincoln Middle School
- High School Choir and Middle School Choir, December 7th at 7 p.m. at GRHS
- Band Concert- December 19th at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary
McKinnon Elementary
- Christmas Program- December 21st at 6 p.m. at McKinnon Elementary
Monroe Intermediate
- 6th Grade Band-December 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School Auditorium
- 6th Grade General Music Program- December 13th at 7:30p.m. Lincoln Middle School Auditorium
- PTO Movie Night- December 18th; at 5:30 p.m., people can start purchasing pizza. At 6 p.m. they will show “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Despicable Me 3.” Following the event, the movies will be raffled off.
Thoman Ranch Elementary
- Music Program- December 18th at 5:30 p.m. at Thoman Ranch Elementary
Truman Elementary
- Christmas Program- December 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Green River High School Theater
Washington Elementary
- K-4 Music Performance- December 20th at 7 p.m. at GRHS
