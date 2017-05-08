Sweetwater County School District Number One Approves Teacher Contracts Along With Many Recognitions

During their regular scheduled meeting, members of the Sweetwater County School District Number One approved the contract presented by the Sweetwater Education Association Board for the 2017-2018 school year.

There were also many recognitions and awards given during the meeting. Among them students from the Rock Springs High School Renaissance Club honored the school board for their service and dedication to students of Sweetwater County School District Number One. Board member Carol Jelaco and Neil Korbelas, were also honored for their achievement of school board training. The School Board also honored thirty current faculty member who will be retiring after the end of the school year. Many of which with thirty plus years of service to the district.