Sweetwater County Sees Increase In Highway Traffic Surrounding Eclipse

Sweetwater County saw a big increase of vehicles on roadways leading up to, during, and after the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Over the four-day period Saturday through Tuesday, Sweetwater County saw about 55,000 more vehicles on roadways than the five-year average for the same time period, according to information provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Numbers are based on vehicle counters which are not available on all roadways. Vehicle counters include all vehicles that pass by, so vehicles which pass multiple counter locations or pass by the same one more than once are counted each time.

Tuesday saw the most dramatic increase with about 17,000 more vehicles on roads within Sweetwater County. Many travelers chose to drive during the weekend, with 14,000 more vehicles seen on Saturday and 10,591 more vehicles counted on Sunday. Monday, the day of the eclipse, about 13,420 more vehicles were on roads in Sweetwater County.

US 191 North was a popular route for visitors with the highway seeing a 202.59% increase on Monday alone—an increase of 9,195 vehicles.

Statewide, all parts of Wyoming saw an increase in vehicles. Updated numbers show that the Cowboy state had an increase of more than 550,000 vehicles on Monday when compared to the five-year average for the same timeframe. In addition, traffic counts statewide increased by more than 244,000 vehicles on Tuesday; Sunday saw an additional 217,000 vehicles; and Saturday showed an increase of more than 131,000 vehicles.

Also, the www.wyoroad.info travel site had six times more hits than average with 12.5 million hits. The eclipse tourism map proved popular as well with 1.9 million hits and 34,000 unique visitors.