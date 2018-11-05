Latest

Sweetwater County Sheriff Candidate John Grossnickle Announces Endorsement From The Fraternal Order Of Police

TOPICS:

November 5, 2018

The race for Sheriff of Sweetwater County between John Grossnickle and Mike Lowell ends tomorrow as Tuesday, November 6th is Election Day.

Today, one of the candidates, John Grossnickle, announced a written endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, Green River Lodge #2.

The following is the endorsement letter Grossnickle received from the FOP:

 

20181105073507920 (2)

 

