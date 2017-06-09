Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Detectives Assist With Arrests In Cheyenne

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – June 9, 2017) Two men in custody in Laramie County probably wish a team of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives hadn’t been in training in Wyoming’s capital city this week.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said that on Wednesday in Cheyenne the investigators spotted a vehicle – a white 2006 Lincoln Zephyr – that raised their suspicions; its bumper-mounted temporary registration didn’t seem right, for one thing. They notified the Cheyenne Police Department; Cheyenne detectives stopped the Lincoln, driven by a man they determined to be 37-year-old Daniel Poynor. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered 102.8 grams (about 3.6 ounces) of methamphetamine, 14.5 grams of heroin, a digital scale, and $4,233 in cash. In addition, Poynor was in possession of a stolen .380 ACP Smith & Wesson handgun.

At Poynor’s hotel room in Cheyenne, Cheyenne detectives next encountered Grady Timm, 24, and there seized 409 grams (about 14.4 ounces) of meth and 25.4 grams of heroin.

The total drug seizure added up to over a pound of methamphetamine and well over an ounce of heroin.

Poynor and Timm remain in custody at the Laramie County Detention Center in Cheyenne.

The Sweetwater County detectives have completed their training and are on their way home as of press time on Friday.