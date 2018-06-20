Highway Safety Event Set for June 22

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 20, 2018) Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) is staging its Highway Safety Event at Smith’s Food and Drug in Rock Springs on Friday, June 22, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Sheriff Mike Lowell said today.

Advertisement

The event is fun, free of charge, and features chances to win great prizes while learning about highway safety and safe driving.

Advertisement

For more information on Friday’s event and the Injury Prevention Resources program, go to their website at www.iprwyoming.org .